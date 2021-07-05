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Donald Trump: Past, President and Future | Roger Stone and Stefan Molyneux
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140 views • July 05, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3497/donald-trump-past-president-and-future-roger-stone-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3497-donald-trump-past-president-and-future-roger-stone-and-stefan-molyneux
It's been a long road from Trump Tower to the White House and President-Elect Donald J. Trump is now working to lay the groundwork for the upcoming Trump administration. Roger Stone joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the previous times Donald Trump has contemplated running for office, mainstream media collusion, Hillary Clinton's absolute failure as a political candidate, the state of the Trump transition team, possible roles for Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, and the challenges which must be faces before Trump is sworn in as President of the United States.
Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons' War on Women” and “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty.”
Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty: http://www.fdrurl.com/bush-crime-family
The Clintons' War on Women: http://www.fdrurl.com/clintons-war-on-women
The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ: http://www.fdrurl.com/who-killed-kennedy
For more information from Roger Stone, go to: http://www.rogerstone.com
http://www.stonezone.com
http://www.stonecoldtruth.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3497-donald-trump-past-president-and-future-roger-stone-and-stefan-molyneux
It's been a long road from Trump Tower to the White House and President-Elect Donald J. Trump is now working to lay the groundwork for the upcoming Trump administration. Roger Stone joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the previous times Donald Trump has contemplated running for office, mainstream media collusion, Hillary Clinton's absolute failure as a political candidate, the state of the Trump transition team, possible roles for Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, and the challenges which must be faces before Trump is sworn in as President of the United States.
Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons' War on Women” and “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty.”
Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty: http://www.fdrurl.com/bush-crime-family
The Clintons' War on Women: http://www.fdrurl.com/clintons-war-on-women
The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ: http://www.fdrurl.com/who-killed-kennedy
For more information from Roger Stone, go to: http://www.rogerstone.com
http://www.stonezone.com
http://www.stonecoldtruth.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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