The World of Commerce DOES affect YOU!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a huge difference legally between stuff that is shipped which is owned than there is for commercial stuff which is owed/in debt/not-paid-for but beholding a future [promissory] date... Commercial involves shipments by a 3rd contracted party.
#5820. International Public Notice: Billions of People http://annavonreitz.com/billionsofpeople.pdf