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London electromagnetic radiation level with Mark Steele and natural Nurse Kate Shemirani
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648 views • May 08, 2020
5G Microwave radiation breaks apart your DNA and the bonds inside the body as well as causes cancer and diabetes.
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. Fisher Of Men Ministry.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. Fisher Of Men Ministry.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
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