FALLEN ANGELS FOOD GMOS PART 3*****

We are living in the Days of Noah. Everything is being altered including mankind. Where people are no longer mankind (MARK OF THE BEAST SYSTEM, Divoc 19).





Genesis 6:1 And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them,

Genesis 6:2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.

Genesis 6:3 And the LORD said, My spirit shall not always strive with man, for that he also is flesh: yet his days shall be an hundred and twenty years.

Genesis 6:4 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.

Genesis 6:5 And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.

Genesis 6:6 And it repented the LORD that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart.

Genesis 6:7 And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them.





HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ





HERB FREEDOM website:

herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/





If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. If you don't know his true name watch video on this platform called "TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST". He did not have an English name when he walked upon the face of the earth but Ancient Hebrew Name. His name is 'Yashaya' means 'My Saviour'. The name of the Most High is "AHAYAH ASHAR AHAYAH" (I AM THAT I AM, Exodus 3:14-15) AHAYAH (I AM). Acts 2:38, Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.

Pray to Christ to join with other brothers and sisters in Christ Yashaya that is like minded in the truth not pagan Christianity or pagan church systems. Where 2 or 3 are gathered together in his name, he will be in the midst. Faithful few, the remnant, and the elect of Ahayah bahasham (in the name) Christ Yashaya. Shalawam (peace) Barak Ahtha (Bless You).



