Algorithmic Pricing & The American Social Credit Score
Son of the Republic
30 views • 24 hours ago

Last week, we reported how the Digital ID will be deployed by private companies and the customer’s consent.

Next, we will look at the “Social Credit Score” and its active deployment in the U.S.

This is now a real thing in America.

It’s a safe bet that the carbon tax isn’t far away.

An A.I.-run cryptocurrency economy is the solution being pursued by the U.S. government and big banks.

They see it as the way to save America from its crippling debt and claim victory in the artificial intelligence arms race.


Reese Reports (20 November 2025)

https://rumble.com/v71z0ha-algorithmic-pricing-and-the-american-social-credit-score.html

Keywords
freedomcryptocurrencypolice stateartificial intelligencefascismtyrannycarbon taxconsentsocial credit scoresocial credit systemgreg reesebiometric identificationbiometricsauthoritarianismcorporatismdigital idbiometric idalgorithmic pricing
