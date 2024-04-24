Create New Account
Baltimore To Reopen Limited Access Channel for Ships with Drafts Less Than 35 Feet
Baltimore To Reopen Limited Access Channel for Ships with Drafts Less Than 35 Feet on April 25 | What is Going on With Shipping? April 23, 2024


In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - a maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the US Coast Guard announcement by the Captain of the Port to reopen Baltimore using the Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IxY31XlFP0

