Baltimore To Reopen Limited Access Channel for Ships with Drafts Less Than 35 Feet on April 25 | What is Going on With Shipping? April 23, 2024
In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - a maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the US Coast Guard announcement by the Captain of the Port to reopen Baltimore using the Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.