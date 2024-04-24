Baltimore To Reopen Limited Access Channel for Ships with Drafts Less Than 35 Feet on April 25 | What is Going on With Shipping? April 23, 2024





In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - a maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the US Coast Guard announcement by the Captain of the Port to reopen Baltimore using the Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel.





