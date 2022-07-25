Benjamin Franklin's Articles of Confederation

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In July 1775, Benjamin Franklin introduced a formal plan for uniting the colonies - “The Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union.” He read it to the Second Continental Congress nearly a year before the Declaration of Independence and the first drafts of what became our first constitution, the Articles of Confederation.
Path to Liberty: July 25, 2022
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