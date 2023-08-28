You're Being Lied To At Scale

None of our leaders are punished for lying.
Instead, regular people are punished for telling the truth.
That was part of our conversation with Hungarian leader Balázs Orbán.
It happened immediately after our speech in Budapest.
Tucker On Twitter | 28 August 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1696273953898315849
