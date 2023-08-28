Create New Account
You're Being Lied To At Scale
Son of the Republic
None of our leaders are punished for lying.

Instead, regular people are punished for telling the truth.

That was part of our conversation with Hungarian leader Balázs Orbán.

It happened immediately after our speech in Budapest.


Tucker On Twitter | 28 August 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1696273953898315849

censorshipdeceptionpropagandatucker carlsonmanipulationdisinformationbig liehungarymisinformationgaslightingsecrecysuppressionmendacitybalazs orban

