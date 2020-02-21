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Activated Charcoal: The Fire of Transformation (Part 2) | David Avocado Wolfe at TTAC Live '19
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2583 views • February 21, 2020
David Wolfe joins us again for Part 2 of his captivating presentation on activated charcoal from TTAV Live 2019. Find Part 1 in the Live Event Clips playlist if you haven't seen it yet!
In this clip, David talks about activated charcoal’s ability to increase longevity.
Have you ever heard of fullerenes? (we hadn’t either!) Watch the full video to learn more about these molecules… and what they have to do with activated charcoal.
In this clip, David talks about activated charcoal’s ability to increase longevity.
Have you ever heard of fullerenes? (we hadn’t either!) Watch the full video to learn more about these molecules… and what they have to do with activated charcoal.
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