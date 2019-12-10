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Mark Passio - What On Earth Is Happening - FULL
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73 views • December 10, 2019
One of Mark's first presentations that illustrate the current human condition and the knowledge that has been occulted from mankind to further the aims of the elites.
Links and Resources;
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
Links and Resources;
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
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