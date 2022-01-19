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WIDESPREAD INTERNET AND COMMUNICATIONS SHUTDOWN - BE PREPARED [MIRRORED]
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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61 views • January 19, 2022
Sign up for Bastyon here: https://bastyon.com/sarahwestall?ref=PKSV2KXCdEtTtYb8rF3xMMgiiKe1oDstXR (don't forget to give one of my videos 5 stars and to download the software).

Daniel Satchkov, founder of Bastyon, joins the program to discuss the possibility of a nationwide (or worldwide) communications shutdown. After the Rasmussen Poll shows that 59% want you confined to your home for not taking the vaccine, 48% want you fined or imprisoned for even questioning the vaccine efficacy, 45% want you forced into "designated facilities," and 29% even want to take your children - we need to be ready for anything; These people are insane and they are showing NAZI level behavior and mindset that we have not seen in my lifetime and most have not seen since WWII. As discussed in the video, please sign up for Bastyon, give 5 stars to one of my videos (this is to help you find my work), and download the software so we can communicate if the internet goes down. Use this link: https://bastyon.com/sarahwestall?ref=PKSV2KXCdEtTtYb8rF3xMMgiiKe1oDstXR
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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