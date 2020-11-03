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Stop Chasing Hot Girls!
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123 views • November 03, 2020
A Freedomain listener struggles to break his addiction to dangerous hot women...
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/stop-chasing-hot-girls
Hello,
I’m a 24 year old male who has temporarily committed to MGTOW until 32 years old.
My question is how do I reconcile a desire for children once I have gained the knowledge that comes from taking “the red pill”? People like Rollo Tomassi, who you’ve interviewed, have shown me the true nature of women which I absolutely cannot stand. With the bias of the court systems and open hypergamy and radical feminism plaguing our society how does a man find a good woman?
Since I’ve forgone relationships I have been far more successful, happier, and educated. The problem is despite maximizing my Sexual Market Value until 32 I don’t think that even then I will have many prospects because all the women I meet I have no long-term desire for.
Thank you for considering my topic for the call-in show and I hope to hear from you.
Sincerely,
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Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
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Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/stop-chasing-hot-girls
Hello,
I’m a 24 year old male who has temporarily committed to MGTOW until 32 years old.
My question is how do I reconcile a desire for children once I have gained the knowledge that comes from taking “the red pill”? People like Rollo Tomassi, who you’ve interviewed, have shown me the true nature of women which I absolutely cannot stand. With the bias of the court systems and open hypergamy and radical feminism plaguing our society how does a man find a good woman?
Since I’ve forgone relationships I have been far more successful, happier, and educated. The problem is despite maximizing my Sexual Market Value until 32 I don’t think that even then I will have many prospects because all the women I meet I have no long-term desire for.
Thank you for considering my topic for the call-in show and I hope to hear from you.
Sincerely,
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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