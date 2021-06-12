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TRANSHUMANISM STEP 2A: Create a weaponized version of the virus for the New Transhumanist World Order
Naturalist Party
Naturalist Party
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30 views • June 12, 2021
• Create a very contagious but super low mortality rate virus to fit the needed plan. Using SARS, HIV, Hybrid Research Strain created at Fort Dietrich Class 4 lab from 2008 to 2013 as part of a research project to find out why corona viruses spread like wildfire in bats but have an extremely hard time infecting humans. To counteract that, they added 4 HIV inserts into the virus. The missing key to infect the human is the Ace-2-Receptor.

• Create a weaponized version of the virus with a much higher mortality rate as a backup plan. Ready to be released in Phase 3, but only if needed. SARS, HIV, MERS, Weaponized Tribit Strain created at Fort Dietrich Class 4 lab in 2015.
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cryptocurrencyvaccinationnew world ordertranshumanismbioterrorismcovid19plandemicnew world bank
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