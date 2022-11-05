【 G -Times NEWS】Canadians Pressured by Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

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https://gnews.org/articles/508170
Summary：According to Reuters on October 30th, at the Ottawa Food Storage Warehouse, volunteers are distributing various types of groceries and food donated to food banks in the capital region every day to meet the increasing demand for food relief