Principal's and Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The answer is there, if "you're" willing to play, this isn't the first time humanity won't sway. Finding the heart centered connection, that comes from with-in, moving forward with no fear, just love and no sin. Staying true too "you're" principal's, never to sway, no matter how many people, it pushes away.