4000 SDA Women Pastors. Joanne Cortes and the Potomac Conference Apostasy Is Evidence Of The J.O.L.

4,000 Women Pastors and Counting. Pastor Joanne Cortes Ordained at BeLove Church in Washington, D.C. Pastor Joanne Cortes was ordained at BeLove Church, a church plant that she helped initiate, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. For more than 20 years she has actively ministered to others, along with her husband, Pastor Jose Cortes. The Seventh-day Adventist Church has women pastors or theologians in every division. How many you ask? No one knows. It is not because we cannot count; we know how many baptisms happened in each division; we obsess over offering versus tithe in each division. But when it comes to counting women, things get wobbly.





Potomac Conference Releases Statement on LGBTQ People





Pastor Larry Kirkpatrick: Potomac Ordains Female LGBTQ Advocate





Rocky Mountain Conference Votes to Ordain Women Pastors





