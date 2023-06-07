Ukraine Update June 7, 2023

◽️ The water level in Novaya Kakhovka after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station rose to 5 meters,

⚡️ SITREP

⚡️Over three days, the Ukrainian regime launched a long-promised offensive in different areas of the front, concentrating large quantities of hardware and manpower for this purpose.

📊All in all during 3 days of fighting in all directions, the losses of the AFU amounted to 3,715 troops, 52 tanks, 207 armored fighting vehicles, 134 motor vehicles, 5 aircraft, 2 helicopters, 48 pieces of field artillery, and 53 unmanned aerial vehicles.

◽️Unfortunately, we have some losses too. A total of 71 servicemen died and 210 were wounded in repelling the enemy offensive by the combined group of forces. Fifteen tanks, 9 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 9 guns were hit.

◽️ On 4 June 2023, the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades of the AFU attempted an offensive in five directions.

The enemy did not succeed in any of them and suffered significant losses: 300 servicemen, 16 tanks, 26 armored fighting vehicles, and 14 motor vehicles.

◽️ On 5 June 2023, the Kiev regime attempted an offensive in seven directions with five brigades. The enemy was stopped and suffered even greater losses: more than 1,600 troops, 28 tanks, including 8 Leopard tanks and 3 AMX-10 wheeled tanks, 136 other military vehicles, including 79 foreign-manufactured ones.

◽️ The attempted offensive was thwarted, the enemy was stopped, and Russian troops showed courage and heroism in the fighting.

❗️I repeat that the enemy failed to achieve its goals, and suffered considerable and incomparable losses.

◽️The units of the 433rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division, the 37th and 60th motorized rifle brigades distinguished themselves in battles, displaying persistence and fortitude.

◽️The 3rd Company of the 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade under the command of Junior Lieutenant Yury Zhelanov and the commander of the 1st Battalion of the same brigade Major Vladimir Polozhentsev showed special heroism.

◽️The divisions, having appeared on a direction of the main attack, steadfastly defended the occupied positions and have caused considerable losses to superior forces of the enemy's 37th Marine Infantry Brigade. Under the threat of being surrounded, Junior Lieutenant Zhelanov, being wounded, led his company to previously equipped defensive positions, where he successfully stopped the advancing enemy units.

◽️The skillful actions of our Operational-Tactical, Ground-Attack and Army aviation should be especially noted. They employed 50 anti-tank guided missiles. As a result, 5 tanks and 29 other armored fighting vehicles were destroyed.

◽️Tonight, the Kiev regime committed another terrorist crime: the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station facilities were blown up, flooding a large area. The purpose of these actions is reportedly as follows.

◽️Having failed to succeed in the offensive operations, the enemy intends to redeploy the units and hardware from Kherson direction to its offensive area in order to strengthen its potential, significantly weakening its position in Kherson direction. The enemy has begun building defensive positions on the right bank of the Dnepr River, which indicates the intention to turn to defense there.

◽️In order to prevent Russia's offensive actions in this section of the front, the Kiev regime has carried out a sabotage, essentially a terrorist act, which has resulted in the flooding of significant areas and will have serious and long-lasting environmental consequences.

◽️In addition, the release of water from the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station, according to available data, has been significantly increased, leading to even greater flooding of areas.

◽️This fact proves that the large-scale diversion was planned in advance by the Kiev regime.

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a long-range air-based high-precision weapons attack on one of the AFU decision-making centres.

💥The assigned target has been neutralized. The goal of the attack has been reached.

◽️Close to Artyomovsk, Four offensive attempts by the AFU 5th Mountain Assault Brigade towards Kleshcheyevka and the 77th Airmobile Brigade near Berkhovka (Donetsk People's Republic) have been successfully repelled by the active actions of the Yug Group of Forces. The enemy was not allowed to bypass and cut into our defenses.

💥The enemy losses were over 260 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 2 Grad MLRS systems, 3 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, 1 French-manufactured Cezar self-propelled artillery system, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and D-30 and Msta-B howitzers.