The Greens laugh at jab injuries & shut down debate about jab mandates!
Published 21 hours ago

Senator Gerard Rennick addressed the issues of vaccine injuries among the Australian people. The Greens laugh about this serious matter and where the Australian Government is responsible for this genocide.The best interests of our country, and the well-being of our children and grandchildren, require a government that continues to stand up for traditional Australian values.

SENATOR GERARD RENNICK - Working for all Australians

