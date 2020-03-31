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The Prayer That Transforms Everything!
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3 views • March 31, 2020
An interactive show to inspire all people live the Great Adventure of union with Jesus. The goal is to share ways to deepen our spiritual practice as we climb the holy mountain within. Hosted by John Connelly, speaker, retreat leader, media producer & musician. "Jesus is the Life to be Lived." -St. Teresa of Calcutta
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