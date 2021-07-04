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Hey - it is James ( AKA: Cannabis Jimmy ) . A retired California surfer businessman from Newport Beach , Calif. living in Medellin, Colombia.
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40 views • July 04, 2021
I found this 10 ft Mahagony plank 4 years ago Now it is the main feature in our Coffee Bar. So come on down and have a cup of Joe with us ! We are Patriots from So Calif living in Medellin Colombia for the time being. We will not be here forever. We will move back to the US once things settle down.
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