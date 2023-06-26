Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aladdin: BlackRock's Shady AI System That Even Its COMPETITORS Use
channel image
The New American
2174 Subscribers
72 views
Published a day ago

BlackRock has a shadowy Artificial Intelligence-powered system known as Aladdin that plays a key role in managing tens of trillions of dollars and shaping the global economy, warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The "risk management tool," as the corporate Leviathan describes it, is called the Asset, Liability, Debt and Derivative Investment Network. It is considered so powerful and essential that even BlackRock's leading competitors such as Vanguard and State Street now rely on it, along with major insurers, pension funds, and others with huge amounts of investible funds. What is not known, though, is how it is programmed, potentially putting the global economy at risk of catastrophe as BlackRock works to bring businesses around the world under the control of the Deep State.


Watch Part One at https://thenewamerican.com/blackrock-driving-business-into-the-arms-of-the-new-world-order-part-one/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
aialaddinblackrock

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket