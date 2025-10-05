Jesus Christ is returning soon ; Who will be Caught Up to be with Him?

Keith learned a defining lesson in a striking account from Pastor Jack Hayford, a very well-known teacher in Van Nuys, California, as a young boy learning to trust IN God and becoming ready for the return of Jesus Christ.

Part of our podcast on "Why do Believers suffer?—Here’s what the devil doesn’t want us to know" podcast @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3322600 ...unveiling the Secrets the devil DOESN'T want us to FIND as we look "Between The Lines" of God's Holy written Word.





Bible study focus on two Scripture passages in The Bible books of John and Hebrews:

1) John 3:14-17, “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must The Son of man be lifted up:…

...For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved (John 3:14-17).”

2) Hebrews 10:25-31, “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching….

...For we know Him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto Me, I will recompense, saith The LORD. And again, The LORD shall judge His people. It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of The Living God (Hebrews 10:25-31).”





3 min., 30 sec.





You are welcome in this space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. We are living a wonder-filled, adventurous journey of a lifetime, friend, and we are really glad you’re here!





There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now Keith & Brenda’s) full TTM Family’s heart – to share with others this Life journey, being sold out to Jesus Christ, telling our testimonies with the lessons we've learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

#KeithAndBrendaLeeShealy #faithandhope #PressinIn #TowardTheMark #BetweenTheLinesTTMsongs

*********************

WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for any TTM resource specials mentioned in posted notes.)

Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

Order Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

Order Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcome...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee

Youtube: @TOWARDTHEMARKINC.-ji5qh or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Px-yYk6M7sxvla3x0dxSg/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

Email Us: [email protected]

To drop us a line: Toward The Mark, PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

The music in this video may be part of Toward The Mark’s inventory of resources that are available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… mp3 or CD compilation of music projects 🎶 “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” CD projects are now in stock.

**********************

#KeithShealysTowardTheMark #ForThePrize #knowingthevoiceofGod #whateverthedeviltellsyoutheoppositeistrue

#unveilingsecrets #Christiansuffering #mafiaparallels #ShowingGODbigInTheEyesOfThoseThatSeeHIMsmall

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For fun and reference, our 1st-ever TTM video channel on YouTube is at:

http://www.youtube.com/@towardthemarkinc.7530