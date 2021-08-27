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Mind Blowing! Sr. Trump HHS COVID Advisor Dr. Paul Alexander Speaks Out!
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1331 views • August 27, 2021
According to Dr. Alexander the White House Coronavirus Task Force purposely mislead President Trump. There was no "pandemic". And the deadly Pfizer COVID-19 "vaccine" has NOT been approved by the FDA! Rather, the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer shot has been extended and a different COVID-19 vaccine NOT on the market has been "approved" by the FDA to deceive people around the world into taking the available non-FDA approved experimental Pfizer clot shot.
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