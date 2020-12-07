© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California is an Aging Drugged Out Rock Star with Cancer - Time for a Divorce
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • December 07, 2020
California used to be the belle of the ball, and is now a aging drugged out rockstar riddled with cancer, dying, in desperate need of chemotherapy. From its incredibly high taxes, to his totalitarian progressive ideas, to its giveaway of your money, to the incredibly high housing costs, to the homelessness riddling San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other metropolitan areas, The state is going downhill rapidly.
The rest of the nation in the world used to imitate California, but that should know longer be the case. You do not model The drug addict, whose life is falling apart just because he used to be cool. California, and Gavin Newsom, are deteriorating before our eyes.
#LeaveCalifornia #CAexodus #california
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The rest of the nation in the world used to imitate California, but that should know longer be the case. You do not model The drug addict, whose life is falling apart just because he used to be cool. California, and Gavin Newsom, are deteriorating before our eyes.
#LeaveCalifornia #CAexodus #california
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
californiahomelessnessprogressivejoe roganlos angeleselon muskpoop patrolrock starhousing priceseric garcettilorena gonzalezleaving californiadrugged out rockstarlos angeles housing priceshi housing prices in californiaexodus from californiashit in san franciscoauthoritarian californiaassembly for bill ab5joe rogan leaving californiaben shapiro leaving californialeave californiahomeless encampmentshomeless apartments los angeles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.