BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID-19: The Final Nail in the Vaccine Coffin
Informed Consent
Informed Consent
72 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • February 05, 2022
The COVID-19 vaccines are officially dead. It's over folks. Anyone who's still promoting these products should be considered a danger to public health. The data now shows that COVID vaccinated people have a 300% increased risk of COVID-19 infection as of January 2022. These experimental gene therapy "vaccines" are doomed. Every COVID vaccinated person in the world just got hit in the stomach by this undeniable fact: It was all a complete waste. These products has done absolutely nothing except harm your health. Learn this tough lesson and move on. Never trust these vaccine salesmen ever again!

Public Health Scotland Data
https://publichealthscotland.scot/media/11223/22-01-19-covid19-winter_publication_report.pdf

Mirrors:
DATA REVEALS HIGHER COVID RATE IN THE VACCINATED
https://thehighwire.com/videos/data-reveals-higher-covid-rate-in-the-vaccinated/
THE FIRST TO PREDICT COVID VAX FAILURES
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-first-to-predict-covid-vax-failures
Keywords
coronaviruscovid-19plandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy