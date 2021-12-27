For A Bowl Of Beans

Esau Sold his Birthright to His brother Jacob for a bowl of red beans, earning his name Edom, and sinning against God to the point that he never found repentance, even though Hebrews says he diligently sought it with tears... Is there more to this story? And is there anything that we could do as children of the Most High that could put us in danger of selling our birthright?Join Trey & Sarah as they discuss this topic and what the scriptures have to say about it for the children of God and Followers of Jesus Christ.***NYSTV***please Check out Now You See TVnystv.orgA VERY BIG THANKS TOShakeandwakeradio.comAnnie thank you for carrying our show and being such great moral support! WE LOVE YOU!!!***SOCIAL MEDIA***FacebookMeWeParlerGabTwitterInstagram