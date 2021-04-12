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Λομπίστρια φαρμακευτικών εταιρειών η διευθύντρια της ΕΜΑ !
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293 views • April 12, 2021
Η Έμερ Κουκ, διευθύντρια της Ευρωπαϊκής Ρυθμιστικής Αρχής για τα Φάρμακα ΕΜΑ από τον Νοέμβριο του 2020, ήταν μέχρι τότε υπάλληλος φαρμακευτικών εταιρειών και προϊσταμένη της εταιρείας που τις προωθούσε στην ΕΕ!
Ακόμα μια απόδειξη ότι η ΕΕ είναι εστία διαφθοράς...
Ακόμα μια απόδειξη ότι η ΕΕ είναι εστία διαφθοράς...
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