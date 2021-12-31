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Words From The Lord: "ARE YOU WILLING TO STAND!?" - "TICK TOCK...TICK TOCK...TIME TO TAKE OFF!!" - 1/5/22 IS THE 666th DAY SINCE START OF LYING PANDEMIC!!!
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181 views • December 31, 2021
dream of flooded iced over city and Soviet troops ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEli5VC6XR4
ARE YOU WILLING TO STAND!?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmwUVBAWcr8
Time for TAKE OFF! ✈️
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y24agVsFNvw
Dear Anania & Sapphira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mSfGvtAda4
MUST SEE! I PET GOAT II SCORPION CONNECTION TO DENVER SUSPECT LYNDON MCLEOD! MARK OF THE BEAST 666
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOJa_LulzDQ
New Coded 726 Message! Antichrist & Harpazo Code! Flu Is Back After Taking An Unusual Year Off!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhmIF1OJgFs
666 January 5 2022 C-band Rollout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDLOwGS-ToA
666 DAYS/ JANUARY 5TH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1EkPslc5Wc
666 New Cases! Gematria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKoO-Rouvq4
2022/ EVENT'S
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHvfp6WZbgQ
New Tsunami Message! I Pet Goat Two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHLp1Gj9pSg
New 2022 Year Of The Tiger Symbolism! I Pet Goat Two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roTiNPQB0vQ
BREAKING NEWS, BIDEN TALKS TO PUTIN, NO BREAKTHROUGHS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dzl5iTwi44s
____________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEli5VC6XR4
ARE YOU WILLING TO STAND!?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmwUVBAWcr8
Time for TAKE OFF! ✈️
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y24agVsFNvw
Dear Anania & Sapphira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mSfGvtAda4
MUST SEE! I PET GOAT II SCORPION CONNECTION TO DENVER SUSPECT LYNDON MCLEOD! MARK OF THE BEAST 666
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOJa_LulzDQ
New Coded 726 Message! Antichrist & Harpazo Code! Flu Is Back After Taking An Unusual Year Off!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhmIF1OJgFs
666 January 5 2022 C-band Rollout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDLOwGS-ToA
666 DAYS/ JANUARY 5TH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1EkPslc5Wc
666 New Cases! Gematria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKoO-Rouvq4
2022/ EVENT'S
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHvfp6WZbgQ
New Tsunami Message! I Pet Goat Two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHLp1Gj9pSg
New 2022 Year Of The Tiger Symbolism! I Pet Goat Two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roTiNPQB0vQ
BREAKING NEWS, BIDEN TALKS TO PUTIN, NO BREAKTHROUGHS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dzl5iTwi44s
____________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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