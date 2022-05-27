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Sex Trafficking happening in your city and every city! But not covered on mainstream news?
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21 views • May 27, 2022
They hide it in the papers but rarely hits main stream media! It 100% is happening! 🤢🙏
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#savethechildren #ChildrensLivesMatter #clm #trafficking #stemcell abduction #childslavery #moderndayslavery #HelpUsSaveHumanity #Hush #hushcasttv #HushSupply #goodliontv #children #NewWorldOrder #thegreatreset #BillGates #PlannedParenthood #GodIsComing
Save the children!
Subscribe to our newsletter at www.HUSHCAST.tv @hushcasttv
.
.
#savethechildren #ChildrensLivesMatter #clm #trafficking #stemcell abduction #childslavery #moderndayslavery #HelpUsSaveHumanity #Hush #hushcasttv #HushSupply #goodliontv #children #NewWorldOrder #thegreatreset #BillGates #PlannedParenthood #GodIsComing
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