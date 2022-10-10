Ukraine Update Oct 10, 2022

⚡️RUSSIA STRIKES KIEV!⚡️

SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

💥The enemy, using two battalions of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the AFU, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, made unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of Russian troops towards Kislovka (Kharkov region) and Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic). All enemy attacks have been repelled. More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank and 9 armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed.

◽️ As a result of the shelling of the advancing reserves of the AFU 92nd Mechanized Brigade near Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region), Russian troops have destroyed about 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks and 3 armoured vehicles.

💥Enemy attacks have been repulsed near Verkhnekamenka and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Berestovoye, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Artyomovsk and Zaytsevo (Donetsk People's Republic) . Over 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks, 7 armored fighting vehicles and 11 motor vehicles have been destroyed.

💥The enemy has made unsuccessful attempts to attack Russian positions near Oktyabrskoye, Neskuchnoye and Yegorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

All attacks have been successfully repelled by Russian troops. More than 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥The provisional base of foreign mercenary units Foreign Legion on Khortitsa Island and the Bars Special Purpose Brigade of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine near Zaporozhye has been struck by high-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

💥5 columns, manpower, military equipment and artillery of Ukrainian troops have been also hit at firing positions near Chervonoye, Novovoskresenskoye and Petropavlovka (Kherson region).

💥Losses of the AFU were over 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles and 7 infantry fighting vehicles. 1 Polish Crab self-propelled artillery unit, 2 American M777 howitzers and 4 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥Russian troops repulsed attacks by 2 mechanized infantry companies of the AFU near Belogorka and Davydov Brod (Kherson region) towards Andreevsk. Up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 The munition post of the 61st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, which contained over 200 rockets for American HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems has been destroyed by a high-precision strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Bereznegovatoye (Nikolayev region).

◽️ In total, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks, 41 armoured combat vehicles, 3 guns and 7 motor vehicles towards Nikolayev and Krivoy Rog.

💥 4 munition depots of rocket and artillery weapons have been destroyed near Novoaleksandrovka (Kherson region), Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region) and in the eastern outskirts of Zaporozhye.

- Russian Military of Defense



