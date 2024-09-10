The Outliers - Today's World Changers: Pastor Micah Beckwith

We've got a LIVE one! The most BASED Lt. Governor Republican nominee in the nation for 2024! Finding a true Constitutional Conservative to vote for seems like a needle in a haystack. Each election season patriots look for someone they can rally behind only to be disappointed by their candidate compromising on tough issues. Pastor Micah Beckwith, host of the Indiana podcast Jesus, Sex, and Politics, isn't afraid to take on those tough issues. He recently beat out the establishment candidates for the Lt. Gov. Republican spot on the ballot, beating out the current Governor nominee's pick for his second in command. Micah joins us to discuss how he plans to tackle these tough issues and bring some sanity back to Indiana's government! Buckle up! This show is guaranteed to be WILD & FULL of the power of God! Read More and Connect with Micah: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-micah-beckwith/





NEW!!! Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%