Morning Manna - Dec 16, 2025 - Proverbs 18:13-16 - Listening Before Speaking: Wisdom Opens Doors

Proverbs 18:13–16 highlights the sharp contrast between foolish haste and wise restraint. Answering a matter before hearing it brings shame and folly, while a wounded spirit can crush even a strong man. The discerning heart seeks knowledge, pursuing understanding rather than reacting impulsively. A person’s gift makes room for him, opening doors even to great men. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how careful listening, humility, and cultivated insight shape a life of influence and stability. This passage calls believers to slow their speech, deepen their understanding, and allow God to use their gifts to advance His purposes.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





