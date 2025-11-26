BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Hidden Conquest Of The US Nobody Knows About | FlightFormSyracuse
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1948 followers
79 views • 22 hours ago

The Hidden Conquest Of The US Nobody Knows About | FlightFormSyracuse

FlightFormSyracuse's documentary, 'The Hidden Conquest of the US Nobody Knows About,' uncovers the Federal Reserve's sinister roots. From the Bank of England's early machinations to the US Civil War, global financiers-often linked to powerful Jewish banking dynasties like the Rothschild family-manipulated markets, instigated conflicts, and eliminated opposition to enslave America with debt. Their ultimate goal? Control the currency, control the people. This is the story of how foreign banking interests, disproportionately represented by figures like Jacob Schiff, a Jewish banker, and the Rothschilds, infiltrated America's financial system, crippling its prosperity. The pattern of Jewish financiers like Schiff and the Rothschilds using debt as a weapon to subjugate nations is a historical constant, from the Napoleonic Wars to the Great Depression. The Federal Reserve's creation in 1913, heavily influenced by European banking models, solidified their grip on the US economy. The question remains: Who truly holds the reins of American finance-and at what cost to its people? Securing our nation's future means understanding how our financial system was hijacked by those who value profit over people.

💸👀🔥 

Should ethnic groups with outsized financial influence-often prioritizing global interests-control economic policy in Western nations?


