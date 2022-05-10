The People in Zhengzhou Experienced a Lockdown With Strong Containment Measures

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05/04/2022 Since May 4th, the people in Zhengzhou have experienced a lockdown with strong containment measures. The Zhengzhou Prevention and Control Headquarters forbid people from going out and entering unless necessary. The movement of people in Zhengzhou is strictly controlled and the gathering is strictly prohibited.