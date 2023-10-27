Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CAROLYN WHITE & THE ASCENSION & HALLOWEEN (#1 of 2)
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
13 Subscribers
21 views
Published 17 hours ago

Hello Friends! (Part 1 of 2) On today's Out of this World Radio show, I will be interviewing a fantastic aura reader and psychic (Carolyn White, www.carolynwhitephd.com) who will be talking about the Ascension, as well as Halloween and positive messages from JFK & Thomas Jefferson on the Ascension. I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
ascensionjfkthomas jeffersonhalloweencarolyn white

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket