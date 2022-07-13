KNOW YOUR ENEMY - THE NEW WORLD ORDER & THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA

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Know your enemy: The New World Order or The Elite aka: The World
Economic Forum, World Health Organisation and United Nations are pushing
for Agenda 21 and Agenda 30.
In 2030 you will own nothing and be happy, says the WEF. That's if you survive the depopulation agenda.
You will be nano chipped and take orders from the WHO if they decide you need a lockdown or a vaccine (biological chemical weapon) to shorten your lifespan or prevent you from having children.
World leaders and governments are complicit in this agenda and they too are the enemies of Mankind.
PSYCHOPATHIC CRIMINALS WANT TO TAKE OUR WORLD AND EXTERMINATE US! - BE THE RESISTANCE
Mirrored - Oh My God