© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radio Discussion - The Occult Invasion
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • November 12, 2021
More about the occult: https://www.thebereancall.org/taxonomy/term/53/occultism
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
Today’s popular obsession with spiritual revolution, “societal transformation,” paranormal activity, and “supernatural” signs and wonders has not just magically appeared by chance. The world and the church are clearly being prepared for some great event—but what? when? why? and by whom? Today, children and adults alike are faced with an endless barrage of “supernatural” violence and sexualized content designed to assault the senses—not merely for titilation, but for transformation of values, beliefs, and lifestyles. Dave Hunt documents and exposes this false dichotomy of “darkness” and “light” that is not only deceiving the world—but countless believers in the professing evangelical church.
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
Today’s popular obsession with spiritual revolution, “societal transformation,” paranormal activity, and “supernatural” signs and wonders has not just magically appeared by chance. The world and the church are clearly being prepared for some great event—but what? when? why? and by whom? Today, children and adults alike are faced with an endless barrage of “supernatural” violence and sexualized content designed to assault the senses—not merely for titilation, but for transformation of values, beliefs, and lifestyles. Dave Hunt documents and exposes this false dichotomy of “darkness” and “light” that is not only deceiving the world—but countless believers in the professing evangelical church.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.