Prepping Basics-The Hour Is Late-Thoughts From A Few Qualified Sources

Guys like Jack Lawson-author of "The Civil Defense Manual" and some of the yootoobers are speaking to some of the very basic tenets of sound prepping fundamentals. Beware false flags for the purpose of criminalizing patriots, Christians, conservatives and the willfully independent. Plus, NCScout (ex military, comms expert) reinforces statements that demonstrate that sat phones are not "secure communications" to the degree that some folks are suggesting, so be aware. Sat phones "put out a unique signal that CAN be intercepted.", AND "Sat phones are a tracking beacon"-NCScout. BEWARE. NCScouti goes into detail in this podcast and suggests alternatives. https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/05/radio-contra-episode-227-does-the-senate-know-of-an-imminent-threat-that-we-dont/