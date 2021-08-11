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What are we dealing with right now? How can we defend ourselves?
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300 views • August 11, 2021
hat are we dealing with right now? How can we defend ourselves?
Nothing in your life is real. Nothing you know is true. Your life was designed for you with all lies carefully choreographed and planned. It's time to wake up and escape the matrix. Your future depends on it.
Please know your value. The future depends on your awakening.
You have to wake up.
WATCH, LISTEN AND SHARE 🇺🇸
Join The Family ⬇️
Nothing in your life is real. Nothing you know is true. Your life was designed for you with all lies carefully choreographed and planned. It's time to wake up and escape the matrix. Your future depends on it.
Please know your value. The future depends on your awakening.
You have to wake up.
WATCH, LISTEN AND SHARE 🇺🇸
Join The Family ⬇️
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