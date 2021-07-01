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Free Blood Clots with Every Covid Jab
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95 views • July 01, 2021
Vernon Coleman, June 25, 2021
International bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, in his rantiest, wildest, angriest video yet, attacks everyone and everything related to covid-19 and the experimental jabs.
For more unbiased information about covid and other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
International bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, in his rantiest, wildest, angriest video yet, attacks everyone and everything related to covid-19 and the experimental jabs.
For more unbiased information about covid and other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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