USS Comfort Arrives In NYC As Covid-19 Panic Rages with special guests Ole Dammegard & Cody Snodgres

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Tension over the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak mount as President Trump extends the lockdown period. Medical professionals and citizens alike remain divided as to how exactly the pandemic should be handled. Growing concerns over the economy and apparent contradictions coming from the main stream press, the governor and Doctors in the field leave citizens of the United States confounded. Amid this confusion, the Navy Hospital ship USS Comfort has arrived in NYC. Join Ole Dammegard, Cody Snodgres and me on today’s evaluation of the state of NYC on the ground amid the coronavirus pandemic panic.
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