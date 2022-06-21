Roundtable Discussion With The New American’s Show Hosts | Part 1 of 3

The New American magazine produces several must-watch shows hosted by Zoe Warren (“2A for Today”), Ben Armstrong (“The Ben Armstrong Show”), Gary Benoit (“Beyond the Cover”), Alex Newman (“Conversations That Matter” and “Behind the Deep State”), and Daniel Natal (“The Daniel Natal Show").

In this three-part series, the five hosts meet up for a lively roundtable discussion about things that really matter — not just to themselves and their viewers but to the country at large and the world. In part one, each host discusses his purpose in hosting his own program(s), from protecting the right to keep and bear arms to encouraging viewers to look behind the headlines and become better informed and actively involved in the freedom movement.

To view Part Two, go to: https://thenewamerican.com/the-deep-state-roundtable-discussion-with-the-new-americans-show-hosts-part-2-of-3/





To view Part Three, go to: https://thenewamerican.com/the-importance-of-morality-roundtable-discussion-with-the-new-americans-show-hosts-part-3-of-3/