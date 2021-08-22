Dr Sean Brooks- Vaccines Deadly

In the video, Brooks made a series of frightening statements. However, many of his claims are not supported by other experts or the CDC.



“Dr. Robert Malone who created the messenger RNA vaccine has said no one should ever take these jabs ever under any circumstances whatsoever,” he said. “He created it and he says don’t ever do it. Let me explain what’s going to happen to the people who have taken it. The people who have taken it are going to die in the next six months to 3 to 5 years for three reasons.” (Here’s an article in the Atlantic that explains more about Malone and vaccines. It says, in part, “Whether Malone really came up with mRNA vaccines is a question probably best left to Swedish prize committees, but you could make a case for his involvement. … Malone may keep company with vaccine skeptics, but he insists he is not one himself. His objections to the Pfizer and Moderna shots have to do mostly with their expedited approval process and with the government’s system for tracking adverse reactions. Speaking as a doctor, he would probably recommend their use only for those at highest risk from COVID-19.”)



He then claimed, “Number 1. You’ve dramatically decreased your own immune system by 35 percent. The first jab did it by at least 15. The second did it by 35. If you take any booster shot, you will die that’s it. If you take a flu shot in the future, you will die. The second reason antibody dependent enhancement is what’s happening with these jabs with everybody who has taken them, unless of course you’ve taken a placebo but there’s no way you’d know that.”



He continued, “So given that fact antibody dependent enhancement tricks the entire body into believing that the cell that’s eating the pathogen is eating it when it isn’t. It ends up leading to what is called a cytokine storm that is causing organ failure, that will cause your death and there’s no stopping that, no amount of drugs will stop that. The third thing, blood clotting. Everyone who is taking the jabs is blood clotting.”



He further alleged, “They’re cutting full blood clots out of people right now as I’m talking to you. Millions have died from the jabs. In your last meeting you advocated for people to take the jabs potentially in the future along with wearing masks. I heard parents say the same things. So to with the parents actually considering jabbing their own children, you’re going to sterilize them permanently. People who have taken the jabs are sterilized, 80 percent of women who have been jabbed have lost their children in the first trimester. You can’t have kids.”



Brooks further claimed, “Also injecting yourself with the equivalent of HIV you can now no longer breastfeed, donate blood, donate organs, donate blood plasma or bone marrow. If you don’t believe me try to donate blood and blood plasma and find out what happens; you will be denied, unless of course you live in California where they’re allowing people to donate toxic blood with spike proteins in it. Thejabs create spike proteins. They’re in the jabs themselves. They’re created by snapping your RNA in half. You’re no longer a human anymore, you’re something else. You’re susceptible to countless diseases.”



He further claimed: “Here’s what’s going to happen in the future very quickly. I don’t know what percentage of your staff has taken the jabs, but your schools is going to close. They will not open. They will fall ill and die. That will happen in all your buildings. It’s already happening, good luck because nothing can stop this.”



People applauded when he was done.



At the same meeting, a local Oxford pediatrician, Dr. Jim Davis, spoke immediately before Brooks in favor of a mask mandate. He told the school board he has worked in the community taking care of children for 39 years. Davis said because of students wearing masks during the previous school year, “In my office I saw less strep throat, less ear infections, less pneumonia, less upper respiratory tract infections, it’s the lowest number of respiratory infections that I’ve seen in my entire career. … And clearly what we didn’t know until last year was that masking in the way that we did clearly decreased the spread of all those respiratory infections, decreased the spread of COVID. …I don’t understand why people wouldn’t want to do the best possible way to protect our teachers and our children by providing them an environment that decreases the spread of this disease.”



As Davis went to sit down, someone in the crowd yelled out, “Our choice.” Before he began speaking, Brooks appeared to address Davis, who was sitting in front of him, saying, “Disappointed brother. Disappointed.” After Brooks was finished talking, Davis appeared to try to stand up to respond to his comments, but the board told him others had to be allowed to speak first.