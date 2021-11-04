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Words From The Lord: "HERE IS THE FALL...I CAUSE THE FALL" - "STANDING AT THE JUDGEMENT TABLE" - "NOW IS THE TIME" - "HISTORY CHANGES...REASONS ARE MANY" - "DISASTER COMES...CHESAPEAKE BAY"
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231 views • November 04, 2021
Word: Box
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4KYBpgWOz0
Standing at the Judgment Table
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Q1SGRZZ_90
The Prodigal – Terri Hennessey
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-prodigal-terri-hennessey
NOW IS THE TIME – Roxanne
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/now-is-the-time-roxanne
The End Time Anointing – Watchman333
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-end-time-anointing-watchman333
Rapture Awareness - Revealing Phenomenal Signs for Encouragement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrT1BSMQCgY
The final days, increased tsunami, earthquake, volcano events. Large orbs affecting sun and earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWIXGXhwLBk
One Minute to MIDNIGHT - Doomsday Clock Update at COP26
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGxmtjDpVQ4
The Sign of the Millstone - November 3, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-AGQqkQNNI
_______________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4KYBpgWOz0
Standing at the Judgment Table
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Q1SGRZZ_90
The Prodigal – Terri Hennessey
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-prodigal-terri-hennessey
NOW IS THE TIME – Roxanne
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/now-is-the-time-roxanne
The End Time Anointing – Watchman333
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-end-time-anointing-watchman333
Rapture Awareness - Revealing Phenomenal Signs for Encouragement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrT1BSMQCgY
The final days, increased tsunami, earthquake, volcano events. Large orbs affecting sun and earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWIXGXhwLBk
One Minute to MIDNIGHT - Doomsday Clock Update at COP26
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGxmtjDpVQ4
The Sign of the Millstone - November 3, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-AGQqkQNNI
_______________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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