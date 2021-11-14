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YOU CAN NOT LEGALLY BE FORCED OR COERCED TO TAKE THE COVID DEATH JAB
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240 views • November 14, 2021
So say NO its that simple. This is for all people who are under threat of losing their jobs if they do not succumb to the Toxic Jab mandates. Kate Sheminari tells us our legal and lawful rights.
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