Mike Lindell: Overrun the Algorithms – Vote November 8th – "Biggest Red Wave in History"
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago
"It's so important you vote the day of and tell everybody you know to get out and vote," said Mike Lindell in a call-to-action.

He later remarked, "Obviously, we've got to get through this election, and I believe it's going to be the biggest red wave in history. But it takes everybody ... and we have to overrun the algorithms."

Support patriots like Mike who love this country at https://mypillow.com/vfox

Keywords
interferencemike lindellelection integrityprotect americavote nov 8th

