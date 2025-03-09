The Fugazi Financing of the Ukraine Russia War: Col Doug Macgregor

The presentation discusses the fallout from an explosion in the Oval Office the previous Friday and its impact on U.S. foreign policy, particularly regarding Ukraine and peace negotiations with Russia. The discussion, featuring Colonel Doug Macgregor and other commentators, suggests that Europe is shifting closer to former President Trump’s stance and that economic agreements with Ukraine are contingent on a peace deal.

Key points:

The U.S. aims to pursue conflict resolution with or without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Treasury Secretary emphasizes that economic deals depend on achieving peace first.

Zelensky is accused of sabotaging negotiations, allegedly to prolong the war.

The U.S. under Trump is moving toward negotiating directly with Russia.

Russia's conditions for ending the war are clear, including recognizing occupied territories and ensuring Ukraine's neutrality.

Some U.S. officials, such as Marco Rubio, are adjusting their stance, but Trump's advisors may still be obstructing decisive action.

The U.S. is urged to cut military aid to Ukraine and withdraw American personnel to push for a resolution.

Overall, the presentation argues that Zelensky is resisting peace efforts, the U.S. needs to take concrete actions to stop the war, and Russia is ready to negotiate under specific terms.

Mirrored - Daniel Davis/Deep Dive





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/