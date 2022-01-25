U.S. Senate Hearing: DeathVaxx is decimating US Military Forces

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Miscarriages up 300%
Cancers up 300%
Neurological problems up 1000%
This hearing was held on Jan. 24, 2021. There has been no report about it on any major network, not even OANN.
UPDATE: For all those, “Where are all the deaths?” crowd, here is a fuller report:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/24/very-concerning-attorney-testifies-to-compiled-adverse-vaccine-reaction-statistics-provided-by-whistleblowers/
Source https://twitter.com/MiNopinions/status/1485758146522095616