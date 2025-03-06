The 144,000 #09

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore the phrase "Voice of Great Thunder" which comes from 144,000 as heard by the apostle John. 1. Primary allusion as God's voice 2. A feature of God's throne 3. God's shout to protect, defend and sustain His people 4. His people also sound like a great thunder as God's character and righteousness is burnt into them.