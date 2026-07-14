How Eating & Drinking Pomegranate Juice Can Help Increase the Keystone Good Gut Bacteria, Akkermansia Muciniphilia

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Shallow-dive video going over how pomegranates are one of the top foods to help your gut increase the mucin-degrading bacterium called Akkermansia Muciniphila
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Learn more @
brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
Find Me on Instagram at
https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore