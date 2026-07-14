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How Eating & Drinking Pomegranate Juice Can Help Increase the Keystone Good Gut Bacteria, Akkermansia Muciniphilia
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Shallow-dive video going over how pomegranates are one of the top foods to help your gut increase the mucin-degrading bacterium called Akkermansia Muciniphila

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup


Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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