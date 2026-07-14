How Eating & Drinking Pomegranate Juice Can Help Increase the Keystone Good Gut Bacteria, Akkermansia Muciniphilia

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Shallow-dive video going over how pomegranates are one of the top foods to help your gut increase the mucin-degrading bacterium called Akkermansia Muciniphila

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